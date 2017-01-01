New Year, new polar bear at Buffalo Zoo

Make sure to come check out Sakari on New Years Day! Admission is just $5! We hope to see you there. #buffalozoo #sakari #newyearnewbear #happyholidays A video posted by The Buffalo Zoo (@buffalo_zoo) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:04am PST

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo has a New Year’s Day treat on tap — the public debut of Sakari the polar bear.

Sakari was part of a three-bear transfer recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in its continuing efforts to preserve the species. The Buffalo Zoo welcomed him from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin, in November.

The zoo plans to eventually introduce Sakari to resident polar bear Luna, with the hope they’ll mate in the future. Both bears can be seen in the Garman Family Arctic Edge.

To coincide with Sakari’s public debut, the Buffalo Zoo also is announcing the return of the special winter admission price of $5 per person. The “Polar Bear Days” promotion begins Sunday and ends Feb. 28.