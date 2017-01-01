Minimum wage hike goes into effect in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Workers earning minimum wage in New York and New Jersey saw a slight pay bump in their paychecks to start off 2017.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law in April to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. On New Year’s Eve, the statewide increase went into effect, giving employees a pay bump that will continue until it reaches the goal amount.

The law plans to have $15 minimum wage by 2021 for most parts of the state.

The increase differed based on counties. Here are the changes:

New York City workers part of a business with at least 11 employees will be paid $11 an hour. And for every year after, that hourly rate will rise $2 until it hits $15, expected to be by the end of 2018.

Employees in smaller businesses (those with fewer than 11 employees) will see a minimum wage increase to $10.50, then $1.50 each year after. The goal is expected to be reached by the end of 2019.

In Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, minimum wage will rise to $10. It will increase $1 each year after. It’s expected to hit $15 by Dec. 31, 2021.

For the rest of New York state, workers will see their minimum wage increase to $9.70 and another 70 cents every year after until it reaches $12.50. Then it will increase base on an indexed schedule until it hits $15.

New York City fast food workers earning minimum wage also saw a pay bump. On New Year’s Eve the minimum wage increased to $12 an hour. Wages for fast food workers statewide hit $10.75 an hour.

The wage is also set to increase each year until it reaches $15 an hour.

In New Jersey, minimum wage increased six cents on New Year’s Day, jumping from $8.38 to $8.44.