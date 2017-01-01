Mariah Carey botches New Year’s Eve show, stops singing and walks off stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Singer Mariah Carey ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" when she stopped singing and walked off staged.

The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her live performance Saturday night in Times Square.

She stopped singing her song "Emotions," and handed her microphone over to the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

It happened again as the singer stopped singing during one of her hit songs, "We Belong Together."

She was visibly frustrated when she told the crowd, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revelers jammed in to greet 2017.

After the song finished Carey looked exasperated as she threw her hands up and walked off stage.

Viewers immediately took to social media calling her career, 2016's final victim.

With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey's career — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 1, 2017

Final death of 2016, Mariah Carey's career — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 1, 2017

This is not the first time Carey was ridiculed for lip syncing. In 2015 she received backlash for mouthing the words to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.