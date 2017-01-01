Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens: NYPD

SPRINGFIELD GARDEN, Queens — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Springfield Garden section of Queens early Sunday morning.

Police said the man was walking near Rockaway Boulevard and attempting to cross South Conduit Avenue when he was reportedly struck by an unknown vehicle around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle was allegedly traveling east and fled the scene after hitting the man.

Police responded to a call about a pedestrian struck and found the man unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived. He sustained serious injuries, police said, and EMS workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet and the victim’s identification is pending family notification.