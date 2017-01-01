Man found dead inside Brooklyn apartment building lobby: NYPD

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead inside an apartment building lobby just after midnight Sunday.
Officers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. about an unconscious man inside of a building on Glenwood Road in the Flatbush-Ditmas Park area of Brooklyn.
When they arrived, the found the 48-year-old man on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating the incident, and the Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death. His identification is pending family notification.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).