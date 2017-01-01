Man found dead inside Brooklyn apartment building lobby: NYPD

FLATBUSH-DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead inside an apartment building lobby just after midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. about an unconscious man inside of a building on Glenwood Road in the Flatbush-Ditmas Park area of Brooklyn.

When they arrived, the found the 48-year-old man on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident, and the Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death. His identification is pending family notification.