LI man arrested for allegedly impersonating cop to get out of paying bar bill

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — A man was arrested Saturday for trying to impersonate a cop to get out of paying a bar bill, police said.

Steven McKeon, 26, was at One Eyed Jack’s Bar in Bethpage, Long Island on Dec. 18 when he got angry because his friend’s bar tab was too high, police said. He complained to the bartender and claimed he was a Nassau County police officer. As proof, he allegedly flashed a silver object as his police badge.

The manager refused to lower the bill and asked McKeon to leave the bar, police said. McKeon left a short time after.

McKeon was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with criminal impersonation of a public servant.

He was released on a desk appearance ticket.