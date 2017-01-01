Iconic Hollywood sign vandalized to read ‘Hollyweed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Los Angeles residents woke up Sunday to quite the surprise — someone vandalized the iconic Hollywood sign so it reads "Hollyweed."

According to TMZ, tarps were used to cover and change the shape of the O's in "Hollywood" either late Saturday night or very early Sunday morning.

Police told TMZ they're confident they'll catch the wacky wordsmith by using surveillance video they captured.

KTLA reported that the surveillance video shows a "lone individual" climbing up Mount Lee, scaling the sign using built-in ladders and then hanging tarpaulins over the O's to change them to E's.

A LAPD Security Services sergeant told KTLA it could be a New Year's prank or the work of a "thrill seeker."