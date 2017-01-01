First New Year babies arrive early Sunday morning

While some New Yorkers were ringing in the New Year at midnight in Times Square or at parties, some of NYC’s first babies of 2017 were born.

NYC Health + Hospitals welcomed baby girl Melanie at 12:09 a.m. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was born at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Melanie is the first baby to be born in 2017 within the NYC Health + Hospitals system, according to a news release.

Another baby was welcomed at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, a boy named Jacob, around 2:51 a.m.

He weighed in at 5 pounds, 7.5 ounces and hails from Long Island City with his parents, the hospital said.

 