Driver crashes, flees vehicle after fatally striking pedestrian in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A driver crashed and abandoned his car after fatally striking a pedestrian in East New York Sunday morning, police said.

A pedestrian, 53, was crossing the intersection of Conduit Boulevard and Pine Street just after 5 a.m. when he was struck by a black 2007 Lexus, police said.

The driver of the Lexus then slammed the car into a guardrail, stopped and fled from the vehicle on foot.

The pedestrian was taken to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.