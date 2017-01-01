DraftKings investigating scoring issues with NFL contests

NEW YORK — Fantasy gambling website DraftKings is experiencing technical difficulties Sunday evening.

The company posted a message regarding the issues around 7:15 p.m.

“We are investigating reports of live scoring being slow for some NFL draft groups today. Updates will be made when they are made available,” a message read on the DraftKings website.

It was not immediately clear what caused the problems.

Twitter users sent messages to DraftKings expressing their frustration with the scoring problems on the final day of the regular NFL season.

@DraftKings for the amount of rake you take I am disappointed with the consistent issues in live scoring — Jonathan Wolfe (@1manWolfepack66) January 2, 2017

@DraftKings what's up with Mark Ingram stats?? Not updating on my app??? — Adam Wilkins (@bocasummers) January 2, 2017

DraftKings told one Twitter user stats will be updated by the end of the contest.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.