Arrested 18-year-old drives off in NYPD cruiser

NEW YORK — Officials say a teenager arrested for drunken driving tried to make a getaway — in a police cruiser.

According to the New York Daily News, Dekota Locklear of Lumberton, North Carolina was pulled over at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Manhattan’s Upper West Side after he rolled past a DWI checkpoint. The 18-year-old was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car with no partition. Officials say he crawled into the front seat and drove off, traveling about 13 miles north. Police tracked the vehicle and found the suspect nearby at about 4 a.m.

Locklear was arrested on charges of grand larceny, aggravated drunken driving and attempted assault of a police officer. He was awaiting arraignment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.