2 men stabbed when Trenton street argument turns physical

TRENTON, N.J. — A street argument that turned physical ended with two men being stabbed in New Jersey’s capital city.

Trenton police say charges are pending against 32-year-old Jason Hernandez. They say the Ewing man turned himself in shortly after the stabbing occurred around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Police say Hernandez and the two victims were arguing when Hernandez pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed both men in the arms and torsos. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, but further details on their conditions were not available on Sunday.

Authorities have not said what the men were arguing about.