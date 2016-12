EAST HARLEM, Manhattan – A whale was spotted in the northern portion of the East River Saturday morning, authorities said.

The NYPD Special Operations’ Twitter account published photos of the whale swimming in the river near 96th Street and FDR Drive.

#Harbor spotted another whale in the E. River this morning right next to Gracie Mansion. Even the wildlife want to ring in #NYE2017 in #NYC pic.twitter.com/oQNbnGBirm — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 31, 2016

Authorities said the whale appeared to be in good health.