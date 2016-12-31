At least 35 killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

ISTANBUL —Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin says at least 35 people are dead after an armed assailant opened fire in a nightclub during New Year’s celebrations.

Sahin called the incident a “terror attack.”

The attack happened in the Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul.

Footage from the scene showed at least six ambulances with flashing lights and civilians being escorted out. Media reports said police have cordoned off the area and an operation is ongoing.

The attacker has been taken into custody. Their identity has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.