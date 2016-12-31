Security to pack Times Square for New Year’s Eve bash

NEW YORK — Maybe a million revelers are expected to navigate through high security in the blocks around New York City’s Times Square to cheer on the new year with entertainers including Mariah Carey.

The annual minute-long midnight descent of the famed glittering crystal ball is the highlight of a celebration watched around the world.

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will launch the ball with a press of a button.

Security has gradually been tightened for the event over the last two decades.

Recent deadly truck attacks in Germany and France brought about another security upgrade this year. Dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand will block off streets leading to the celebration zone.

About 7,000 police officers will be there, too.