NYE celebration at Times Square: Street closures, subway service and more

MANHATTAN – If you’re one of the two million anticipated revelers heading out the New Year’s Eve ball drop at Times Square (or staying away from it), below is important information from the NYPD and MTA on how to navigate your day and night around the celebration.
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, attendees will be directed by police officers to gather in separate viewing sections. When one section reaches capacity, people will be directed to another viewing area. As the evening progresses, revelers will be able to populate Times Square along Broadway and Seventh Avenue moving uptown form 43rd Street to Central Park.
The NYPD banned the following items for those gathering in the viewing areas:
- Umbrellas, backpacks and large bags prohibited
- Alcohol beverages prohibited
- Property may not be abandoned at checkpoints
- Attendees who leave before the ball drops will not be able to gain entry to their original viewing area
There will no parking in the following areas from Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday.
All crosstown streets from 33rd to 59th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue;
- West side of Fifth Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets
- West side of Sixth Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets
- Both sides of Sixth Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets
- Broadway between 34th to 59th Streets
- Seventh Avenue between 34th to 59th Streets
- Ninth Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets
- West side of Tenth Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets
- Both sides of 11th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets
- 34th Street between 11th and 12th Avenue
- 37th Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue
- 38th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- 39th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- 40th Street between Fifth to Ninth Avenue
- 41st Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- 42nd Street between First to Second Avenue
- 42nd Street between Fifth and Ninth Avenue
- 43rd Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue
- 44th Street between Sixth to Ninth Avenue
- 45th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- 46th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- 47th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- 48th Street between Fifth and Ninth Avenue
- 49th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue
- 50th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- Both sides of 51st Street from Sixth to Eighth Avenue
- 52nd Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue
- 53rd Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue
- 54th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue
- 55th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue
- 56th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue
- 57th Street between Fifth to Ninth Avenue
- 58th Street between Tenth and 11th Avenue
- 59th Street between Tenth and 11th Avenue
- 59th Street between Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle
Starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, December 31, following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:
- Seventh Avenue, from 43rd Street to 48th Streets;
- Broadway, from 47th to 48th Streets
- 43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenue
After 6:30 p.m. Saturday, these are the remaining closures as crowd conditions warrant:
- All crosstown streets from 37th to 41st Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues
- All crosstown streets from 49th to 59th Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues
- 48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues
- Crosstown access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th and 59th Streets
Transit information:
Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, some subway access around Times Square will be closed. The following subway changes should be noted:
- Southbound and northbound N, R and W lines will bypass the 49th Street station beginning noon, Saturday, December 31 until approximately Sunday 12:15 a.m.
- The northbound No. 1 train will bypass the 50th Street station beginning at noon, Saturday until 12:15 a.m. Sunday
- Riders are urged to exit at stations at 50 St, 57 St or 59 St- Columbus Circle instead and walk to Times Square. Additional service will be provided in the lines.
- Stations entrances in the Times Square area are subject to closure based on instructions from the NYPD.
- Buses are not recommended for traveling to Times Square because of the numerous street closures in the area. The following bus routes may be subject to reroutes: M5, M7, M20, M42, M50, and M104. Regular overnight bus service will resume as streets reopen after midnight. Following the celebration, trains on lines in and around Times Square will run every 8 to 12 minutes until approximately 3 a.m. The 42nd Street shuttle will operate all night.
New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1
- Metro-North is proving scores of extra trains after midnight to ensure service into the wee hours of the morning to get everyone home safely from New York City or suburban locations. Train departure times are provided in the attached press release from Metro-North Railroad. For the rest of the day, Metro-North Railroad will operate a regular Sunday schedule on the East of Hudson Lines and a regular weekend schedule on the West of Hudson Lines. Additional details here.
- The Long Island Rail Road will supplement it usual overnight service with 14 additional trains departing Penn Station between 12:30 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. For additional information, please see the attached press release from the LIRR. For the rest of the day, the LIRR will operate on a holiday/weekend schedule. Additional details here.
- New York City Subway, New York City Buses and Staten Island Railway will operate on a Sunday schedule. The Second Avenue Subway is expected to open at noon with service to and from 96th Street, 86th Street, 72nd Street and 63rd Street. Stations will open at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.