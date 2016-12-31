NYE celebration at Times Square: Street closures, subway service and more

MANHATTAN – If you’re one of the two million anticipated revelers heading out the New Year’s Eve ball drop at Times Square (or staying away from it), below is important information from the NYPD and MTA on how to navigate your day and night around the celebration.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, attendees will be directed by police officers to gather in separate viewing sections. When one section reaches capacity, people will be directed to another viewing area. As the evening progresses, revelers will be able to populate Times Square along Broadway and Seventh Avenue moving uptown form 43rd Street to Central Park.

The NYPD banned the following items for those gathering in the viewing areas:

Umbrellas, backpacks and large bags prohibited

Alcohol beverages prohibited

Property may not be abandoned at checkpoints

Attendees who leave before the ball drops will not be able to gain entry to their original viewing area

There will no parking in the following areas from Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday.

All crosstown streets from 33rd to 59th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue;

West side of Fifth Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

West side of Sixth Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets

Both sides of Sixth Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

Broadway between 34th to 59th Streets

Seventh Avenue between 34th to 59th Streets

Ninth Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets

West side of Tenth Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets

Both sides of 11th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets

34th Street between 11th and 12th Avenue

37th Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue

38th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue

39th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue

40th Street between Fifth to Ninth Avenue

41st Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue

42nd Street between First to Second Avenue

42nd Street between Fifth and Ninth Avenue

43rd Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue

44th Street between Sixth to Ninth Avenue

45th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue

46th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue

47th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue

48th Street between Fifth and Ninth Avenue

49th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue

50th Street between Sixth to Eighth Avenue

Both sides of 51st Street from Sixth to Eighth Avenue

52nd Street between Fifth and Eighth Avenue

53rd Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue

54th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue

55th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue

56th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenue

57th Street between Fifth to Ninth Avenue

58th Street between Tenth and 11th Avenue

59th Street between Tenth and 11th Avenue

59th Street between Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle

Starting at 4 a.m. Saturday, December 31, following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

Seventh Avenue, from 43rd Street to 48th Streets;

Broadway, from 47th to 48th Streets

43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenue

After 6:30 p.m. Saturday, these are the remaining closures as crowd conditions warrant:

All crosstown streets from 37th to 41st Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues

All crosstown streets from 49th to 59th Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues

48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues

Crosstown access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th and 59th Streets

Transit information:

Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, some subway access around Times Square will be closed. The following subway changes should be noted:

Southbound and northbound N, R and W lines will bypass the 49th Street station beginning noon, Saturday, December 31 until approximately Sunday 12:15 a.m.

The northbound No. 1 train will bypass the 50th Street station beginning at noon, Saturday until 12:15 a.m. Sunday

Riders are urged to exit at stations at 50 St, 57 St or 59 St- Columbus Circle instead and walk to Times Square. Additional service will be provided in the lines.

lines. Stations entrances in the Times Square area are subject to closure based on instructions from the NYPD.

Buses are not recommended for traveling to Times Square because of the numerous street closures in the area. The following bus routes may be subject to reroutes: M5, M7, M20, M42, M50, and M104. Regular overnight bus service will resume as streets reopen after midnight. Following the celebration, trains on lines in and around Times Square will run every 8 to 12 minutes until approximately 3 a.m. The 42nd Street shuttle will operate all night.

New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1