New Year’s Eve 2017: How to watch the ball drop at Times Square (online)

MANHATTAN – If you don’t want to be part of the million of party-goers expected to crowd Times Square tonight, here’s how you can watch the celebration online from your sofa.

The commercial-free live stream begins at 6 p.m. Saturday until 12:15 a.m. Sunday. It will be available to watch on: TimesSquareNYC.org, TimesSquareBall.net and Livestream.com/2017. The webcast is also available to see on Android and Apple devices with the Times Square Ball app. You can also catch it on the PIX11 News app.

There will be live musical performances by Gavin McGraw, Rachel Platten, Silento, Don Omar, Lupillo Rivera, Luis Coronel, inaugural New Year, New Voices selection, Jojo Abot, a military salute medley by the USO Show Troupe, and special guest UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who will be joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio to push the Waterford Crystal button that signals the ball drop.