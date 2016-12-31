LIRR suspends service on Port Jefferson branch after train strikes car

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y. — The Long Island Rail Road has temporarily suspended service on the Port Jefferson line after a train struck a car Saturday evening.

According to the MTA, the train struck the vehicle on the tracks west of Cold Spring Harbor around 9 p.m.

Service is suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Huntington.

By 10:30 p.m., trains were still being held and canceled due to the crash.

A LIRR representative said no one was in the car at the time.

Service is expected to be restored as soon as the car is removed from the tracks.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.