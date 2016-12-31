Bronx man killed, 2 injured in car crash

WESTPORT, Conn. — Connecticut State Police say one person has died and two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Westport.

Police say a van and a car crashed around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday near Exit 17 on the northbound side of the highway.

Police say 32-year-old Muhamad Bahaga, a passenger in the van, was killed.

The van’s driver and another passenger were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Police say a car struck the van from behind. The van veered off the road and down an embankment. It hit several trees and rolled over.

Bahaga, of the Bronx, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

The highway was closed between Exits 17 and 18, but has since reopened.