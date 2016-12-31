13-year-old rising basketball star killed in Mount Vernon shooting

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Police say a 13-year-old girl was fatally shot in Mount Vernon on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Pease Street around 2 p.m.

City Council President Marcus Griffith told The Journal News the victim was in a car that drove by the shooting.

The victim was later identified as Shamoya McKenzie, 13, of Mount Vernon.

McKenzie, a rising star on the Mount Vernon High School women’s basketball team, was described as a “beautiful, intelligent young lady who brightened the room with her smile.”

“I do not know and pretend to understand God’s plan, but I pray that we can all find strength to get through this unimaginable tragedy,” read a post to the MVHS Lady Knights Basketball Facebook page.

The high school’s gym will be open to students at 2 p.m., with social workers and grief counselors.

It was not immediately clear if police have a suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.