Two men force 68 year old into SUV, stab him, steal his money

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Two men robbed and stabbed a 68-year-old man in Coney Island early Friday morning before they dumped him several miles away, police said.

The victim had just exited the Pay-O-Matic on Mermaid Avenue near W. 24th Street when the two thieves approached him, a police spokesman said. They forced him into their grey SUV at knifepoint.

They struggled and the culprits stabbed the 68-year-old man multiple times in the back, police said. The robbers drove to Sheepshead Bay and dumped the man on Avenue W at Nostrand Avenue. They drove off with an undisclosed amount of the man’s money.

The victim was transported to Lutheran Hospital, police said. He is in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No descriptions are available for the culprits, police said. No arrests have been made.

