President-elect Donald Trump deemed Vladimir Putin “very smart” Friday for withholding reciprocal sanctions on the U.S., at least for the time being.

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!” Trump wrote on Twitter from his Florida resort.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

Earlier, Putin discarded a recommendation from his government to impose restrictions on the US in retaliation of President Barack Obama’s decision to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the US presidential election.