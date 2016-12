TOMS RIVER, N.J. – The search is on in New Jersey to find a missing pet duck. The duck’s name is Clumsey.

It was given to Francesca Timpanaro, a Toms River woman, six years ago as a gift and it has always been a valued member of her family.

He is a Magpie duck with clipped wings. The duck disappeared Tuesday afternoon after dinner.

Timpanaro says the duck can’t survive on his own.

If anyone has information on Clumsey, call Timpanaro at 973-441-0270.