The Final Fight: Jack Johnson’s great-great niece gets involved in presidential pardon process

NEW YORK — For weeks PIX11 has exposed and remedied a racially motivated injustice against Jack Johnson, America’s first black heavyweight boxing champion.

This week, we flew to Chicago to put a face to a name — Linda E. Haywood, Jack Johnson's great-great niece.

Haywood still has vintage family photographs, documents, and can testify on the pain her great, great uncle carried with him to his grave.

For the first time ever, the Johnson family is personally involved in the presidential pardon process.

Ms. Haywood is working with Harvard Law School professor Ron Sullivan — a recognized expert in the field — to get a petition drafted and sent to President Obama before he leaves office next month.