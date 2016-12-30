Service schedule revealed for new Second Avenue subway line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — On the first day of 2017, you'll finally be able to hop on a train running along the new Second Avenue subway line.

The line that has been nearly a decade in the making will start serving riders at noon on New Year's Day. For the first week of January, it will be operating from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Around-the-clock service will begin on Jan. 9.

The subway extension will feature three new stations — on 72nd, 86th and 96th streets — along the line. Those stations also will open on Jan. 1.

Visitors were given a sneak peak of the 96th Street station just before Christmas while crews worked overtime to meet the completion deadline.

The Q train will run along 96th Street in Manhattan to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn. The W train was brought back to serve commuters in Queens, running local between Whitehall Street and Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard.

This is the first major subway expansion in more than 50 years, but the construction has been marred by setbacks and delays.

The MTA hopes the line will reduce travel time by 10 minutes or more for riders in Manhattan. It will stretch 8.5 miles from 125th Street in Harlem to Hanover Square in lower Manhattan when completed.