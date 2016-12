Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — On New Year’s Day thousands will show up at Coney Island, strip down to their bathing suits and dash into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Are they crazy?

It’s the Coney Island Polar Bear Club’s 114th New Year’s Day plunge. A lot of people don’t know that the annual event raises money for charity!

114th New Year’s Day Plunge:

1:00pm Sharp

Boardwalk at Stillwell Ave

$40 Donation

All Swimmers Must Register at www.PolarBearClub.com