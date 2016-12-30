New Jersey man bit officer after smashing register with ax

TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey man bit a police officer after using an ax to smash a gas station cash register while demanding lottery tickets.

Mercer County prosecutors told NJ.com on Thursday that 39-year-old Anthony Hunter, of Trenton, rushed at and bit a police officer after they tried to arrest him at a Lukoil station.

Prosecutors say Hunter has been charged with two counts of robbery after he smashed the store’s cash register with an ax and demanded that workers fill a bag with scratch-off lottery tickets before he ran from the station.

It’s not clear whether the unidentified officer was hurt.

It’s also unclear whether Hunter has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.