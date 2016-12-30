New details emerge about prisoner who escaped West Village hospital

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A prisoner who escaped police custody by running out of a hospital room was initially arrested on suspicion of stealing $900 worth of wallets from Macy’s Herald Square, police said Friday.

With shackles around his feet, Daniel Ortiz, 31, bolted from the emergency room at Lenox Hill Health Plex on Seventh Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. He has not been caught.

Ortiz had been cuffed after he allegedly pilfered 22 wallets from Macy’s Herald Square, police said. He complained of an injury to his hand and arm, unrelated to the arrest, and was taken to a hospital for evalution.

While he was being treated, Ortiz slipped away from police.

A law enforcement source said investigators are still trying to sort out the suspect’s true identity, revealing that his name may not be Ortiz and that he may have other aliases.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion and standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes and brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored pea coat, dark blue jeans, chocolate-colored boots, no shirt, and leg shackles attached to one ankle and tucked inside of his boot, authorities said.

He was possibly bleeding from his wrist and walks with a noticeable limp.

