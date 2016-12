CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in front of a Bronx bodega that happened early Friday.

It happened outside 300 E. 170th St. just before 1 a.m., police said.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was standing outside the bodega when he was shot twice. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the gunman was wearing a black hoodie, a black jacket and blue jeans. He later ran away on College Avenue.