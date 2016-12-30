Lawsuit alleges restaurant Bagatelle uses race to seat patrons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan – The posh Meatpacking District destination where the boozy brunch turn up stretches into the night and you never know which A-List celebrity is in the next booth faces allegations that are ugly.

Paul Liggiereri, who represents two servers at the hot spot Bagatelle, explains.

"Bagatelle for years as we allege in the complaint has been discriminating not only against the severs that work there but against a number of patrons," Liggieri said.

The servers filed a discrimination suit against the nightlife giant in federal court. They say the seating system at Bagatelle is color coded.

"Purposely sitting African American patrons in the back of the restaurant and then purposefully removing a chair from them so that they couldn't sit," Liggieri said. "They would feel comfortable."

A photo provided to PIX11 shows four diners crammed into three chairs. The suit claims the picture was taken by a Bagatelle employee.

The servers now suing also say Bagatelle treated employees differently based on their sexually orientation.

"Written there on an actual employee notice, a final warning was given to an employee based on his sexual orientation using a derogatory term," Liggieri said.

The formal noticed also claimed the employee looked like a "gay porn star."

"I do believe it," Robert Monticello, a frequent patron in the area said. "This is one place that the managers have always been very uppity. They think that they are better than other people. And I can see how this place – I would love to see it go."

PIX11 sought comment from Bagatelle for a reaction, but we are still awaiting for a response.