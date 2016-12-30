Here’s how to ring in the new year on a budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From fireworks and film screenings to concerts and comedy shows, you don't have to spend a lot to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Lulu Krause is a contributor for theskint.com and she has a long list of free or inexpensive ways to ring in the new year.

There are 4 outdoor events where you can watch fireworks:

12/31 6 p.m.: Head to Coney Island for free carousel, wonder wheel, and thunderbolt roller coaster rides (6-10pm), the annual parachute jump light show, side show performances, music, and a midnight fireworks display. free. >> 12/31 9:45 p.m.: bike over to central park’s belvedere castle for the 19th annual New Year’s Eve bike ride + outdoor after party + fireworks, sponsored by environmental group time’s up. meet-up locations include the Washington Square Park Arch, the Brooklyn side-entrance to the Williamsburg Bridge, and Madison Square Park. free. >> 12/31 11 p.m.: Warm up with some free hot chocolate, live music, and fireworks at Prospect Park’s Grand Army Plaza. free. >> 12/31 midnight: you don’t have to be a participant of the annual New York Road Runners Midnight Run ($45+) to enjoy the fireworks display that kicks off the race and the new year in Central Park. >>

5 free and inexpensive parties:

12/31 6 p.m.-2 a.m.: Think pink (and black and white) and shuffle on over to royal palms shuffleboard’s third annual Flamingo Formal, with music spun by Chris Annibell and op and food available for purchase. free admission. >> 12/31 8 p.m.: Dirk digglers and rollergirls get off at a Boogie nights-themed dance party at Videology (Williamsburg). $20 admission at the door includes a midnight champagne toast. >> 12/31 9pm: Go retro with The Smiths/Morrissey Tribute Band: the Sons + Heirs and a Smiths/Morrissey/alt/indie 80s dance party spun by dj Jane Elizabeth at Littlefield (Gowanus). $20 adv / $25 door includes the band, dance party and a midnight champagne toast, or just $10 after 1am for the dance party. >> 12/31 10 p.m.: Brooklyn LGBTQ party x+x and Bushwick basement rave collective Wavcave team up for the end of the world party, featuring djs Lauren Flax, Qrtr, Alice.km, and others on two floors. Bushwick public house, $10 adv, $15 door admission includes a midnight champagne toast. 12/31 various times + 10:30 p.m.: Let’s go crazy for a Purple rain dance party and film screenings at syndicated (Bushwick). $3 for screenings, $20 adv or $25 door to party (includes a midnight champagne toast). >>

2 events for those looking for something a bit more low key:

12/31 7-9 p.m.: Singer Judy Collins, the Cathedral Choir, orchestra, and soloists perform before a candle-holding audience at the annual New Year’s Eve concert for peace at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine (Morningside Heights), which was originally conceived by Leonard Bernstein. free. 12/31 9 p.m.: here’s an uncommon NYE option: play games all night at the uncommons board game cafe (greenwich village). $20 admission includes a glass of sparkling wine. >>

And this one is just plain different:

12/31 11:30 p.m.: Comedians perform in the buff at the annual Naked Comedy Show (audience nudity is optional). The creek and the cave (lic), $20 adv, $30 door. >>