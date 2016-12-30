Former Columbia professor found dead inside car on Upper West Side: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan – Police say a missing former college professor turned up dead inside a car on the Upper West Side.

Bruce Chadwick, 48, was discovered inside a vehicle in the vicinity of W. 123rd St. and Riverside Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday, police said. Officers say he had no apparent signs of trauma.

Before he was found, Chadwick was reported missing and was last seen leaving his Harlem home around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Based on Chadwick’s online LinkedIn profile, he was a former professor at Columbia University and Kingsborough Community College and most recently worked as a financial analyst at Equity Key.