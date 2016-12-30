Fire rips through several stores in Queens

KEW GARDEN HILLS, Queens — Fire ripped through several stores in Queens Thursday evening.

FDNY received a call about 6:30 p.m. of a fire in a store part of a one-story building on Vleigh Place. The fire spread to neighboring stores located at that building on the block. By 7:30 p.m., the row of stores were up in flames.

The fire has burned through the roof, causing part of it to collapse, FDNY said.

It’s unclear how many stores are on fire.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.