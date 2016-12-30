Chef Eric Levine shares bloody mary recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Jan. 1 is New Year's Day, it also happens to be National Bloody Mary Day.

It seems very fitting since the bloody mary is known as a hangover remedy - and who among us hasn't woken up on New Year's Day with one of those?

Chef Eric Levine has bloody mary recipes to help us get over that New Year's hangover.

Pickled Pepper Bloody Mary

Infused Vodka Ingredients:

6 bottles vodka

1 QT Pickled Jalapeños in Liquid

4 Pickled Fresno Peppers

1 Fresh Fresno Pepper

1 Fresh Jalapeno

Pickled Infused Vodka Directions:

Directions:

Infuse the ingredients in the vodka for a minimum of 48 hours. Strain, bottle.

Green Juice Ingredients:

2 Dozen Green Tomatoes

8 Green Bell Pepper

6 Cups OJ

6 Cups Pineapple Juice

1 Cup Lime Juice

Pickled Pepper Vodka

Directions:

Blend the first five ingredients until smooth. Grab a high ball glass and fill it with ice. Add 1 ½ oz of Pickled Pepper Vodka. Fill glass with Green Mix. Add a jalapeno garnish.

Garlic Dill Bloody Mary

Infused Vodka Ingredients:

Garlic Dill Infused Vodka Ingredients

6 Bottles Vodka

1 quart Pickle Juice

10 Pickles

1 oz Dill

Directions:

Infuse for minimum of 48 hours. Strain, bottle.

Tomato Juice Mix Ingredients:

6 Cans Tomato Juice

1 Can Piquillo Peppers (113 oz)

1 Can Crushed Tomatoes (113oz)

1 Cup Cajun Seasoning

1 Cup Pickle Juice

½ Cup Lime Juice

2 Cups Hot Sauce

Cocktail direction:

Grab a high ball glass and fill it with ice. Add 1 ½ oz of Garlic Dill Vodka. Fill with Tomato Mix. Add a pickle garnish.

The Voodoo Mary

1.5 oz mescal tequila

0.5 oz lime juice

8 oz Bloody Mary mix

Cilantro garnish

Makers Bloody

1.5 oz Makers Mark

0.5 oz Molasses

4 oz Bloody Mary mix

4 oz Cider

Cucumber Lemon Bloody Mary

1 oz cucumber vodka

1.2 oz Lemon vodka

8 oz Bloody Mary mix

Cucumber and lemon garnish