Annual subway line report card released

NEW YORK — The subway system just got its annual report card and the 1, 7 and L lines performed best over 2016.

Those three lines provided the most generous amounts of morning and evening rush hour service. They earned a MetroCard score of $2.05 on the Straphangers Campaign’s report card. Riders receive the most bang for their buck on each of those trains, but no lines are worth the $2.75 swipe.

“Passengers on the top lines – such as the 1, 7, and L – hands down get a much better ride for their MetroCard than those

on its worst, such as the 5 or A,” said Gene Russianoff, the campaign’s senior attorney. “Disparities abound throughout the system.”

The 5 has been rated worst four times since 2000; it’s been ranked at the bottom of the barrel for two consecutive years. The A has been rated worst only once before, in 1999.

Both lines earned a MetroCard score of just $1.50. Service on both lines is irregular. The 5 is also the second most crowded train in the system of 20 lines.

Subway cars throughout the system broke down more often this year than in 2015, according to the report. Trains experienced mechanical failures every 131,325 miles this year.