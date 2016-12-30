2016’s Hollywood headlines: a year in review

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2016 was a big year for Hollywood headlines: Everything from Kim Kardashian getting robbed in Paris and Kanye’s Meltdown, to Brangelina’s Breakup and the new love brewing between Drake and JLO.

Here to talk about some of the biggest stories and predictions for 2017 is pop culture enthusiast, Josh McBride.

Some 2016 highlights include:

Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar win

Hamilton Mania

Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris

Kanye met with President-elect Donald Trump

Brangelina split up

Beyonce released 'Lemonade'

McBride also took a look forward to 2017:

