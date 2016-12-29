Search is on for missing Queens teenager Angel Andino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIDGEWOOD, Queens – Police are looking for a missing teenager from Ridgewood, Queens last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Angel Andino, 18, was last spotted around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Andino has brown eyes, brown hair, approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige shirt, black sneakers and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).