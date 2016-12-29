Robber pistol-whips woman, drags her by the hair through Bronx apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITY ISLAND, The Bronx — A masked man broke into a woman's apartment, grabbed her by the hair and pistol-whipped her before he made off with two small safes from her Bronx apartment Wednesday night.

The 43-year-old victim left her apartment around 8 p.m. when her door-buzzer rang, police said. She thought she had a package, but didn't see anyone in the lobby.

A man in a black and white skull ski mask with a gun was waiting when she turned around to head back upstairs to her apartment, police said. He grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into her bedroom, police said. He hit her with the butt of his gun.

He took a small safe from her bedroom and placed it inside a black Nike duffle bag, police said. He dragged the victim by her hair into another bedroom and then took a second safe from that room. The two safes had cash and some personal documents.

The culprit instructed the woman to lay on the ground until he left, police said. The victim refused medical treatment for a small laceration over her right eyebrow.

Police have asked for the public's help identifying the man. The man was wearing dark blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a black hooded sweatshirt during the burglary.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).