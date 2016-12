BELLEROSE, Queens – A Queens woman was discovered dead in her bathtub with no signs of physical injuries Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to 89-01 249th St. in Bellerose, Queens where they discovered Nikka Mitchell, 45, in her apartment’s bathroom, unconscious and unresponsive around 7:10 p.m., police said.

EMS responded and declared the woman dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of Mitchell’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.