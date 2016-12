Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Queens native Eddie Ramos has appeared on MTV's Teen Wolf and NCIS Los Angeles. He got his start at just 9 years old in off-Broadway shows. Now he's a rising star on Syfy's futuristic, new drama series 'Incorporated.'

The show is being produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

You can follow Eddie Ramos on Twitter @actoreddieramos.