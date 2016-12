GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped custody from a hospital in Greenwich Village late Thursday afternoon.

According to a police source, the unidentified prisoner bolted from the emergency room at Lenox Hill HealthPlex.

The prisoner is wearing a leg shackle on one leg and has a limp, sources say.

PIX11’s Ayana Harry contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: #NYPD searching for escaped prisoner in #GreenwichVillage. Suspect is Hispanic male in his 30s left hospital with one leg shackle pic.twitter.com/B1m997CXtS — Ayana Harry PIX11 (@AyanaHarry) December 29, 2016