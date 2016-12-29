Child, believed to be 3, found alone and without jacket or shoes near Brooklyn park overnight

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A child believed to be about 3 years old was found overnight Thursday wandering alone in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding his guardian.

An unidentified person reported around 1:13 a.m. the child was alone near Livonia Avenue and Herzl Street, near Betsy Head Park, police said.

The child is described as a black male who is about 3 years old.

He was found wearing a white and orange T-shirt, blue jeans and white and gray socks, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).