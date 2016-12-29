Child, believed to be 3, found alone and without jacket or shoes near Brooklyn park overnight

Posted 11:50 AM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 11:57AM, December 29, 2016

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A child believed to be about 3 years old was found overnight Thursday wandering alone in  Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, and now police are asking for the public’s help in finding his guardian.

This boy, believed to be about 3 years old, was found wandering alone, shoeless, near Livonia Avenue and Herzl Street in Brooklyn on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (NYPD)

An unidentified person reported around 1:13 a.m. the child was alone near Livonia Avenue and Herzl Street, near Betsy Head Park, police said.

The child is described as a black male who is about 3 years old.

He was found wearing a white and orange T-shirt, blue jeans and white and gray socks, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).