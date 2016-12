Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone knows there's no faster way into a woman's heart than a cute puppy and a hunky man. Now, however they've come together to raise money for a good cause. That's right. Celebrity photographer Mike Ruiz and Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue have teamed up for a good cause.

2017 Pecs and Pups Calendar for &19.95 at http://www.louieslegacy.org/pecsandpups/.

http://louieslegacy.org/home/nyc

http://www.mikeruiz.com/