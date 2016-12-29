Officer lets teen caught with marijuana do 200 push-ups instead of jail time

ARLINGTON, Texas — A teen in Texas who was caught smoking marijuana outside a Texas moving theater was given a choice: go to jail, or do 200 push-ups, WFAA reports.

Earlier this week, Officer Eric Ball was working off-duty at the theater when someone told him a teenager was smoking marijuana.

When Ball went outside, the teen finished the cigarette and threw it away. That’s when he smelled the marijuana.

After he was asked about the weed, the teen fessed up, but instead of arresting him, Ball told him to do push-ups.

Raiza Paradez posted a video of the incident to Facebook on Monday.

“Big UP’s to the Arlington Police Officer that made the young black guy that decided to smoke weed on the movie theater parking lot to do push-ups then take him to jail or shoot him just Cuz,” the post read.

“We need more cops like this. #Policeeverywhereneedtotakenotes #ArlingtonPoliceDept“