NYPD: Woman, 39, killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police in New York City are investigating after a 39-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while she was crossing a street in Brooklyn.

NYPD officials say Evedette Sanchez was walking across Louisiana Avenue in the Canarsie section of the borough when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Flatlands Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders found Sanchez lying in the middle of the intersection suffering from head trauma. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.