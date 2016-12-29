Man sought for punching subway rider who he believed was filming him during dispute, police say

SUNNYSIDE, Queens – Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a subway rider on a No. 7 train last week because he thought the passenger was filming him.

While aboard a Queens-bound No. 7 train at the 46th Street stop on Dec. 22, a straphanger punched a 45-year-old man in the face with a closed fist, police said. Leading up to the assault, the attacker was involved in an argument with a third man. The victim wasn’t involved in the dispute but the culprit thought he was recording the argument on his cellphone, police said.

He was then knocked to the ground and suffered a bruise to the head and to his right arm, police said. He refused medical attention.

Both the victim and the attacker disembarked at the 46th Street station. The victim called 911 and remained at the scene, but the attacker exited the subway system with his female companion.

The attacker is described to be between 18 to 20 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a long, white jacket.

Police released video showing the culprit charging toward the camera. It is unclear if the footage belonged to the victim.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).