Live look: Southwest Florida bald eagles await arrival of two eaglets

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Thousands of people are watching and waiting for two eaglets to hatch.

A camera, provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, is live-streaming an eagle’s nest in north Fort Myers, Florida. That’s where two American bald eagles “Harriet” and “M-15” are waiting for their arrival and taking turns keeping their eggs warm.

Harriet laid the eggs on November 22 and November 25. The majestic birds have a 35-day incubation period, so the hatchings could occur in any moment.

The eagle cam was launched in October 2012 and more than 16 million viewers watched Eagles Harriet and Ozzie raised their pair of eaglets, according to FOX4. They continued to raise their family until Ozzie died after sustaining an injury in a fight with another eagle. M-15 came into the picture in October 2015 and bonded with Harriet. She later laid two eggs which successfully hatched.