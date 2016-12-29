LIRR service suspended on multiple lines due to rail problems

NEW YORK — LIRR service on multiple lines were suspended Thursday evening due to rail problems.

Service between Huntington and Port Jefferson were suspended in both direction as of 4:37 p.m. Limited bus service will be provided. Commuters are advised to use the Ronkonkoma Branch as an alternative.

Service between Jamaica and Penn Station and Woodside and Penn Station were temporarily suspended at 4 p.m.

NYC Transit will be honoring LIRR tickets on the E line at Jamaica, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills stops.

The suspensions are caused by third rail and broken rail problems, MTA said.

Commuters should expect delays and cancellations.

For the latest schedules, go to MTA website.