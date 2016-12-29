Cops seek 3 women in fatal hit-and-run of beloved radio host DJ Jinx Paul

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn – Police released new photos of three women wanted in the fatal hit-and-run of a beloved local radio host.

The NYPD says the females were seen entering the vehicle before the Dec. 19 crash that killed Jean Paul Guerrero, also known as DJ Jinx Paul, a popular Spanish radio host on Mega 97.9. Guerrero was crossing the street at the intersection of Sheffield and Jamaica avenues when he was fatally struck by a car, police said.

Kevin Ozoria, 27, the owner of the vehicle, turned himself into police on Dec. 23, authorities said. The NYPD charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence, but the Brooklyn District Attorney declined to prosecute Ozoria, citing “insufficient evidence” because they didn’t have enough proof he was driving the car. Charges were dropped and he was released a day later.

Guerrero was at Caoba Brooklyn Bistro in Cypress Hills on Dec. 18 hosting the event “Mega Sundays.” He last posted on Twitter and Instagram a photo of the venue.

Mega 97.9 called Guerrero a “true warrior of the radio.”

“DJ Jinx Paul won the affection of all who worked with him on Mega 97.9 and 93.1. It was love from the first day he set foot in our home on 56th Street in Manhattan,” the statement said.

The station said the team will remember him as an “inescapable and hardworking companion.”

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).