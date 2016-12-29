City pledges to keep New York safe during New Year’s events

NEW YORK — The city will increase the level of NYPD presence on the streets for New Year’s Eve this year following terror attacks around the world, officials said Thursday.

New York will place 65 sand trucks in strategic locations around Times Square for the first time ever to prevent truck attacks like the ones in Nice and Berlin this year.

“You will see extraordinary assets deployed by the NYPD,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

There will also be more than 100 blocker vehicles and 7,000 police officers deployed in the Times Square area, officials said. Last year the NYPD had about 6,000 officers in the area.

“If you’re coming down to Times Square, rest assured that it will be a safe venue,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

An estimated 1 million people are expected to gather in Times Square to ring in the new year. Visitors to the area on New Year’s Eve will be screened twice. They won’t be allowed to bring in umbrellas or large bags.

The police details at Central Park and Coney Island New Year’s events will also be larger than initially planned, officials said. NYPD intelligence has not found any indication of threats to New York for the occasion.

“At this time we have no concerns for terrorism related to Times Square directly or New Year’s Eve specifically”